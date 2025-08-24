AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after the car she was driving crashed into the water in Auburn early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Rochdale Street found a vehicle submerged in the Stoneville Reservoir, according to police.

The woman was pulled from the vehicle and taken to UMass Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

