Woman killed in Vegas in apparent random sledgehammer attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman in a laundromat was killed after reporting a man outside the establishment with a sledgehammer and that authorities believe the suspect beat her with the sledgehammer in an apparently random attack.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer says that the woman called 911 before dawn Thursday to report she was alone and that a man was outside with the sledgehammer. Then the woman screamed and the call cut off.

Spencer says officers found the woman fatally injured and detained a man nearby who had a sledgehammer and blood on his hands.

The suspect and the woman were not immediately identified.

Spencer says authorities have no indications that the woman knew the man.

