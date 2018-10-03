HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was extricated from her vehicle and pulled to safety following a two-car crash that ripped down live power lines Tuesday night in Hanson, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of 1482 Main St. about 6:20 p.m. found poles knocked down on the roadway and wires covering both vehicles, according to Hanson police and fire.

There was one person in each vehicle, one of whom was able to get out before crews arrived, officials said.

Wires were energized on the vehicles and National Grid was contacted to shut the power off. Crews then extricated a woman out of her vehicle once the power was shut off, according to the fire department.

Route 27, also known as Main Street, was closed from Elm to Franklin streets due to the accident.

About 1,390 residents were without power for several hours.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

