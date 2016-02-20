Woman rescued from burning car in China

A woman in China was rescued from the burning wreckage of a traffic accident Wednesday.

The woman was riding her electric bicycle home when it collided with a motorized three-wheel vehicle.

The wreckage overturned, came to a stop and caught fire.

A surveying team that was on the way to a job rushed to pull the woman from the fire before it all burst into flames.

After the accident, the surveyors returned to the scene, where only charred pavement remained as evidence of the collision.

The woman, a 52-year-old local resident, was sent to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger after receiving medical treatment.

She recalled seeing a man wearing red clothes coming to save her before she lost consciousness.

The hit-and-run driver of the three-wheeled vehicle surrendered himself to police on Wednesday afternoon.

