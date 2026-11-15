NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and seriously injured by two vehicles in Northboro on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Main Street and Hemlock Drive around 6 p.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Northboro Police Department.

The woman was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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