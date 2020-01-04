Woman seriously injured after being struck by Green Line train in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is investigating after a woman was struck by a Green Line train in Newton and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday, officials said.

Transit police responding to reports of a person hit by a train at the Newton Center MBTA station at 7:45 p.m. found a a 40-year-old woman who had been hit by an inbound train, officials said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

