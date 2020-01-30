Woman seriously injured in crash involving state police cruiser in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper and a woman were hospitalized following a violent crash in Leominster overnight that occurred as the trooper was responding to the area of a police pursuit that resulted in an arrest.

The trooper was responding to assist other officers who were chasing a suspect vehicle on Route 12 when they were involved in a crash with another car just before midnight, according to state police.

The woman in the car struck by the police cruiser was taken to Umass Medical Center — Lakeside with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately released.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries at Leominster Hospital.

Police say the trooper was operating a gray low-profile cruiser and had their emergency lights and a siren activated at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The suspect who triggered the pursuit from Route 290 to Route 190 to Route 12 southbound was arrested around 12:15 a.m. on multiple charges. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)