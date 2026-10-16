BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was shot in Dorchester Thursday night, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Washington Street for a report of a person shot at approximately 7:56 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS also responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

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