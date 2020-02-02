Woman to be charged for allegedly smuggling Suboxone into Concord prison

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she was allegedly caught trying to smuggle Suboxone into MCI Concord during a visit on Saturday, officials said.

The woman, who authorities did not identify, was in the visiting room when an investigations officer intercepted her plan to smuggle in Suboxone, officials said.

A package the woman was carrying contained approximately 8 Suboxone strips, according to authorities.

Suboxone can sell for as much as $200 per strip, officials said.

State police interviewed the woman, who had two minor children with her, and the Department of Children and Families was contacted, officials said.

Police later discovered that she was driving a vehicle that had the wrong license plates attached to it, according to officials.

The car was towed from the scene and the woman is now due in court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)