WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is set to face a judge in connection with a crash in Webster earlier this month that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.

Sherrie Mae Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge, was arrested by Webster and Southbridge Police at her home last Friday. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Dudly District Court on charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just before 1 p.m. on April 11. When officers arrived, they found the girl, identified as Marleigh Guevara, unresponsive. They said she had been walking near School Street at the time.

Guevara was taken to UMass Hospital, where she later died.

A GoFundMe to support Guevara’s family can be found here.

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