TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing more than $83,000 from her elderly mother has been ordered to pay back most of the money.

The Taunton Gazette reports that 63-year-old Jane Hall, of Hanson, made a payment of $15,000 at a hearing in Taunton District Court this week and if she repays the rest of the court-ordered restitution, her case may be dismissed without a conviction.

Investigators say Hall was managing her mother’s financial affairs from 2012 to 2015 when she transferred money from her mother’s bank account into her own.

Police say Hall claimed to have borrowed the money to pay for medical expenses.

Hall’s sister notified police of suspicious transactions when her mother became aware of them.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)