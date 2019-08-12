Woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket bought in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is the tenth grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” scratch ticket game.

Mary Dunn won the $1 million cash prize (before taxes) after buying her winning ticket on Saturday, Aug. 3 at DB Mart on Sea Street in Quincy. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 70 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the “Diamond Millions” instant game.

