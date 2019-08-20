Woman with young child in car crashes into wall during NH police chase

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman driving with a six-year-old child in her car was arrested after she crashed into a retaining wall during a wild police pursuit through Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers tried to stop 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier, of Nashua, around 2 p.m. but she allegedly refused to pull over and sped off, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say a chase that ensued came to a crashing end in the area of Amherst Street when Pelletier slammed into a wall.

Pelletier allegedly climbed out of the wreck and took off running. She was tracked down a short distance from the scene and was arrested.

The child, who police found in the car, was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Pelletier is facing charges including resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer, among an array of other driving violations.

It’s not clear why officers were trying to stop Pelletier.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

