Worcester cemetery honoring fallen heroes ahead of Memorial Day

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a hundred people volunteered to honor fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Local deputies, volunteers and members of the East Side American Legion placed thousands of flags across the grounds at St. John’s Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers of the annual event said that students usually take on the task but this year they had to ask for volunteers since the schools are closed.

“We really hoped we’d get about 50 people to respond and come help do something really special today,” one person said. “And as you can see the response was overwhelming. we didn’t want to say no to anybody so we didn’t.”

Volunteers were given masks to wear and asked to properly social distance.

