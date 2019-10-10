Worcester firefighters battle blaze at building that houses plumbing supply store

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A four-story building in Worcester that houses a plumbing supply store and upper-level apartments was damaged in a fire that broke out Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at K&N Supply Inc. at 159 Water St. found flames shooting from the building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the building with water.

At the height of the fire, crews were ordered out of the building due to collapse concerns, officials said.

It appeared as if most of the damage was contained to the roof area.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

