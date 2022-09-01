WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday.

Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities.

“Wires started blowing up, the house started sparking,” resident Grace Jacquez told 7NEWS. “There’s a car in the driveway that started sparking.”

Witnesses who spoke to 7NEWS described jumping into action, calling for the fire department and more as the fire grew.

“There was a fire, a huge fire, so I immediately called 911,” Jacquez said. “We heard screams, so we ran out to see if we could help anybody.”

“I got out of my truck and ran and called 911,” Jen Lowell said.

Smoke could be seen billowing from home across the city. However, with a fire station on nearby McKeon Road, crews were at the scene within minutes, knocking down the flames and searching for occupants they learned may have been in the home.

“There’s reports of two people that are missing – we have searched the building six times and we have not found anyone, so our belief is they were not actually in the building when the fire started,” Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said.

Roche told 7NEWS everyone made it out of the building and that no firefighters were injured. In addition to extensive damage to the home, he said neighboring buildings were also affected, with the flames melting wall sidings.

Crews remained on scene Thursday night as an investigation into what caused the fire continues.

