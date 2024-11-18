WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - This Small Business Saturday, a Worcester jeweler will host a thrilling, city-wide scavenger hunt with a grand prize that will have treasure hunters racing to support local businesses.

iLAH Jewelry invites residents and visitors to compete in the Diamond Dash, where teams of up to three will vie for a 1.50-carat lab-grown diamond and a $600 jewelry credit.

From 3to 7 p.m., participants will race through Worcester, completing fun and daring challenges at local bars, restaurants, retail shops, and tattoo studios. This year’s hunt includes bold challenges like exclusive “Diamond Flash” tattoo deals offering major point bonuses for the bravest competitors. But don’t worry—getting inked is optional for anyone not looking to go under the needle!

iLAH Jewelry will also host Katie Nowicki of Iron Horse Tattoo Collective at their store from 1 to 7 p.m. Nowicki will be on-site to offer exclusive tattoos for participants.

“We want to offer a fun and exciting reason for people to support local businesses this Small Business Saturday,” said iLAH Jewelry owner, ilah Cibis. Known for her popular Instagram scavenger hunts, Cibis is excited to bring this larger event to Worcester. “Whether you’re getting a unique tattoo, bar-hopping with friends, or capturing your best moments around town for social media, there’s no shortage of ways to win—and you don’t need to break the bank to do it.”

In addition to the tattoo challenges, participants can rack up points through costume creativity, travel distance, social media posts, and physical challenges like the “Diamond Push-ups” competition at Evolve Fitness and Training.

With a $20 entry fee per team, this event is designed to be accessible for everyone.

How to Participate:

● Entry Fee: $20 per team (up to 3 people)

● Age Requirement: 18+ to compete in the scavenger hunt, some challenges and businesses are 21+ only.

● Instagram Required: Participants must have an active Instagram account for most challenges.

For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diamond-dash-a-small-business-saturday-scavenger-hunt-in-worcester-tickets-1079433006179?aff=oddtdtcreator.

