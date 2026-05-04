MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arraigned in Worcester Monday after police said he stole a front-end loader and led officers on slow-speed chase through the town on Saturday night.

Kelvin Ucles-Flores, of Worcester, is facing several charges.

On May 2, Millbury police said they responded to a report of a front-end loader operating erratically on Route 20 Eastbound at approximately 9:22 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they initially could not find the vehicle, but they eventually located it on Park Hill Avenue. Police said an officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the operator of the machine, later identified as Ucles-Flores, did not stop.

Police said a “slow-speed pursuit ensued at approximately 10–15 MPH,” and Ucles-Flores was seen driving erratically; nearly striking multiple utility poles and swerving into oncoming traffic. They said the chase continued onto Martin Street, where an officer was able to position their cruiser in front of the loader and bring it to a stop.

A woman who lives on the street said she went outside after hearing sirens, and recorded a video of the scene.

“I saw the blue lights. I looked out my back window and I saw a couple cruisers and a big loader and I was like, construction? Like, what’s going on here?” Kimberly Jones said.

Police said Ucles-Flores eventually shut off the vehicle, but refused to exit when ordered. Officers were able to safely remove him without incident and he was arrested.

“All the cops were like, ‘oh wow, this is one for the books.’ It was kind of an odd situation,” Jones said. “He was either going to, you know, go up on lawns, take out the fire hydrant, or take out the cruisers…I was thankful he stopped.”

Police said the loader was towed from the scene and will be given back to its owner.

Millbury police are investigating.

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