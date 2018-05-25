Worcester man sentenced to 6 years in prison for arson

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man who admitted to hiring two men to burn down his own house for the insurance money was sentenced to six years in prison Friday, officials said.

Kevin Crozier pleaded guilty Friday in Worcester Superior Court to charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson for his role in the burning of his Dixfield Road home on New Year’s Day in 2015, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office. He was sentenced to six years to six years and a day in state prison.

Two co-defendants, Scott Phelan and Lionel Bermudez, have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing in Superior Court.

A Worcester Police investigation revealed that Crozier, Phelan and Bermudez agreed to burn down the home where Crozier lived with his girlfriend. Crozier admitted to telling Phelan and Bermudez that he wanted the house burned down for the insurance money and promised $1,000 to the one who set the fire.

The house was not insured and the money was never paid.

