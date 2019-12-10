Worcester police arrest suspect, ID victim in shooting that left 21-year-old woman dead

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after an early morning shooting in Worcester that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 15 Oread St. around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday found the woman inside an apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

Suheill Ortiz, 21, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Relatives of the victim said she was pregnant and drinking inside a second-floor apartment when she was accidentally shot by a man who took off.

Worcester police arrested Djarflo Irving, 37, on charges of manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

The victim’s sister Zulemmi Ortiz was emotional and said, “She was a good person. Always nice.”

The building’s landlord told 7NEWS that the victim didn’t live at his property.

“It’s sad that somebody has to die,” Chris Valeri said. “I don’t want to see it happen at any of my properties.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651

Police in Worcester confirm victim who was shot to death was 21 year old Suheill Ortiz..family says she was pregnant #7news pic.twitter.com/fo3yMoKsjj — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 10, 2019

