Worcester police looking to ID man accused of breaking into Islamic Society

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of using a crowbar to break into the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester last week.

A surveillance camera recording shows the man lurking around the place of worship on Feb. 13 before using the crowbar to pry off the window bars and make his way inside.

Society Vice President Youssef Amellal says the incident has left worshippers rattled.

“Everyone is asking about it,:” he said. “Everyone is asking, ‘what did he take?'”

The man allegedly stole change out of a box and knocked over a rack worshippers use to store their shoes.

Even though the thief only made off with a few dollars, Amellal said he’s also robbed those who come here of their sense of security.

“We are trying to make it a safer environment for everyone to do their prayers,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

