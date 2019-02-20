Worcester police looking to ID man accused of breaking into Islamic Society

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester.

Surveillance video shows a man lurking around the place of worship and then using a crowbar to pry off the window bars.

“Everyone is asking about it. Everyone is asking what did he take,” said Vice President Youssef Amellal.

The man allegedly took change from a box and also knocked over a rack worshippers use to store their shoes.

“People have concerns, so we had to calm people in the mosque, it is still safe to come to the mosque,” Amellal said.

Even though the thief only stole a few dollars, in what police say was not a targeted attack, he’s also robbed those who come here of their sense of security.

“We are trying to make it a safer environment for everyone to do their prayers,” Amellal said.

