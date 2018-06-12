Worcester police officer says suspect bit him during arrest

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester police officer says a suspect bit him during an arrest on Tuesday.

According to police, the officer was on patrol Tuesday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m. when he saw a brown Ford Escape at a red light being driven by a driver that he knew did not have a valid driver’s license.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Church Street, at which point the suspect, Brandon Carrion, 19 of Worcester, climbed out the passenger side window and started running away.

After ordering Carrion to stop, the officer chased and caught him, tackling him.

At this point, police say, Carrion grabbed the officer’s arm and bit down with enough force to break the skin. Carrion then got up and ran toward Front Street.

Carrion was eventually caught by another officer working a detail at Union Station on the second floor of the parking garage.

Carrion was arrested and charged with operating with a suspended license, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery on a police officer. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

