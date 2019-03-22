Worcester police searching for armed robbery suspect

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Friday.

Officers responding to the Mocine Salon at 258 Park Ave. about 4:21 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery spoke with witnesses who said that a suspect wearing a ski mask had entered the spa, pointed a black handgun at employees, and demanded money, Worcester police say.

The suspect, described as a white male with a raspy voice, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing all black with a gray hood around his head, fled on a dark-colored mountain bike toward Pleasant Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.

