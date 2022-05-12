WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a bus driver in Worcester on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene onboard a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus that was parked on the side of Lincoln Street around 2:40 p.m., according to police.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Authorities have not released his description.

In their search, police swarmed a nearby shopping center but came up empty.

A spokesperson for the WRTA told 7NEWS that their buses are equipped with security cameras that face the driver’s seat. A preliminary review of that video shows the suspect getting onto the bus and coming at the driver.

WRTA drivers also have a safety shield which in this case was said to have protected the driver from potentially getting even more hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

The incident remains under investigation.

