Worcester police turning to public for help identifying woman accused of violent nursing home robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police officers are turning to the public for help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a violent nursing home robbery.

Surveillance video from inside the facility, which has not been named, shows part of the altercation between staff and the woman after they allegedly noticed her stealing items including a handbag.

One employee can be seen trying to hold a door shut but the woman fights back — injuring three before running out of the building.

“She traps one of the employee’s hands in the door. She ended up breaking the employee’s finger,” Sargeant Sean Murtha said. “She also ran at another one and threw one to the ground. So, three of the employees got injured. It was very violent.”

Police say the suspect was wearing a black winter coat at the time of the incident.

She allegedly fled the scene in a maroon SUV with rims that witnesses described as “fancy.”

A Lyft sticker was also said to be affixed to the back windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

