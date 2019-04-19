Worcester recreational marijuana shop gets green light to open

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The state’s first recreational marijuana shop in Worcester will soon open to the public.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice Friday authorizing Good Chemistry of Massachusetts in Worcester to begin operations as early as Tuesday, April 23.

Good Chemistry announced it will open on Wednesday, May 1.

Other retail locations include Brookline, Easthampton, Fall River, Gardner, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hudson, Leicester, Lowell, Northampton, Pittsfield, Salem, Uxbridge, Wareham, and Williamstown.

