WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Target in Worcester was evacuated Monday evening for a report of a bomb threat that had been called in anonymously.

Officers arrived at the store on Lincoln Street shortly before 6 p.m. and called the Worcester Police K9 units and the State Police Bomb Squad to the scene, according to a release issued by the department.

The store was determined to be safe by 7:30 p.m. and reopened.

An investigation into the threat remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

