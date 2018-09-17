Worcester welcomes Pawtucket Red Sox with city celebration

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The city of Worcester hosted a WooSox celebration Monday night, rolling out the red carpet for former Red Sox stars, as they welcomed a new team to town.

This comes after the Worcester City Council approved a proposal and financing plan negotiated by City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. by a 9-1 margin last Wednesday.

The council also gave initial approval to loan orders totaling more than $100 million for the construction of a 10,000-seat ballpark that will be the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate beginning with the 2021 season.

Councilor At-Large Kathleen Toomey called the team’s move a “dream come true.”

Councilor-at-Large Konstantina Lukes cast the lone vote in opposition, saying she did not feel the council had enough information to take a vote at this time.

PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino thanked the council.

Monday’s celebration included Pedro Martinez and Jerry Remy.

“The city’s excited, so it will be good to see, and it’s good to see something so positive happening in Worcester,” said fan Devon Kurtz.

“I love the Red Sox. I love everything about Worcester. I’m just glad that this is actually coming. It’s coming here and I’m glad,” said fan Joe Biladeau.

