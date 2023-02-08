CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The parking garage at Alewife station in Cambridge partially reopened Wednesday as repair work continued elsewhere following a crash at the garage over the weekend.

Drivers can once again park on the first four floors of the garage, though the fifth floor remains off limits.

Outside the garage, officials were making repairs on Wednesday. Crews placed temporary wooden planks in place of glass ceiling tiles that shattered after investigators say a car slammed into a concrete barrier on the fifth floor of the garage, sending the barrier crashing onto the glass ceiling of the station below.

Shuttle buses have replaced train service between Alewife and Davis stations since Saturday. Shuttle bus service is continuing for the time being, with the T hoping to have trains running later this week.

