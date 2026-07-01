LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishing was a passion for Nick Ferreira.

His family said the 35-year-old sheet metal worker was killed Tuesday during a shooting at a shopping plaza in Berlin.

Mike Shadday works at a business in that plaza.

“It was a bunch of commotion,” Shadday said. “There were some people yelling, walking around.”

Shadday said that around 3:30 p.m., a new customer came in but got distracted by the commotion in the parking lot.

“He mentions there’s a guy with a gun, he sees someone get shot, then I pull out my phone,” Shadday said. “Called 9-1-1.”

Authorities said the shooter got into a silver pickup truck and drove off. They said it was a witness who followed the suspect onto 495 North and called police.

Shadday believes it was his customer who was the good Samaritan.

“There was a lot going on,” Shadday said. “I believe he got in his car immediately, and it looked like he was the one, the last out following the truck.”

Troopers closed both sides of the highway in order to get the shooter. A robotic dog was used to break a side window, and the driver was found dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“If there was a person that actually went after and followed the guy to help police – that guy’s the hero,” Shadday said.

Authorities said the shooter and the victim knew each other.

As investigators continue to find the motive in the case, the Ferreira family mourns their loved one, who they said leaves behind two children, his mother, five sisters, and a brother.

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