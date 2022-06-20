NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was burned and over 2,500 customers were without power after a manhole exploded and a small fire broke out in Newton, Eversource said.

Just after 10 a.m., a worker was injured and burned, and was taken to Mass. General Hospital for his injuries. Eversource attributed the fire to an equipment issue at their substation, causing the small fire to break out. An ensuing power outage impacted about 2,500 customers, though about 600 homes have had power restored as of Monday afternoon.

Burned clothing was visible on the ground near the scene on Homer Street behind City Hall, as was a large firefighting presence. The man injured reportedly suffered non-life threatening burns to his hands, back and neck.

Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion while others said they only saw a police and fire response.

Neighbors who passed by to check out the scene are just hoping the worker burned is OK.

The street nearby remains closed to traffic.

