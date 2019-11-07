Worker dead, 10 hospitalized after chemical incident at Burlington Buffalo Wild Wings

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One employee has died and at least and ten other people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington on Thursday, a fire official said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the South Avenue restaurant about 5:36 p.m. found a male employee who was suffering from nausea after he apparently breathed in the fumes of a powerful cleaning agent, according to Interim Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson.

The worker, whose name was not released, was rushed to Leahy Hospital, where he later died.

At least ten other people checked themselves into the hospital.

Anyone who was in the restaurant and thinks they may have been impacted is urged to seek medical treatment.

A statement released by a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson read in part:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Although there is no active threat to public safety, the restaurant will remain closed for the night while the investigation continues and crews work to make the building safe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident.

Happening now: Hazmat crews inside Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington following a chemical incident that left one employee dead and sent eight others to the hospital. More at 10p @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/LwEa1OZU2J — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) November 8, 2019

