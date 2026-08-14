WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was seriously hurt in an industrial accident in Westford Friday morning when his arm became stuck in a conveyor belt, prompting a large-scale response from first responders and medical teams.

The Westford Police and Fire departments responded to a “serious industrial accident” at 540 Groton Road today at approximately 11:18 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found a worker with “an upper extremity” trapped in a conveyor belt.

Westford Fire Chief Michael Denehy said specialized teams were called to the scene to assist with the rescue, including the Essex County Technical Rescue Team for advanced extrication capabilities, surgical teams from Lowell General Hospital and Lahey Hospital, General Hospital Paramedics and EMS teams. The worker was eventually extricated at 1:30 p.m. and was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I’ve been with fire service for 35 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a first,” Denehy said. “With the amount of experience on scene, I’m not the only one that said that.”

Despite the worker’s injuries, they said he remained awake and generally alert throughout the extrication process.

“He was conscious and alert,” said Westford Fire Lt. and Paramedic Michael Hanley-McCarthy. “He was aware of all the resources that we had called in, and he had good spirits actually throughout the entire thing.”

The worker is undergoing surgery and is expected to be okay.

7NEWS has reached out to the company for comment, but has not yet heard back.

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