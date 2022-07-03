NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A planned fireworks display was scheduled to still take place in North Andover Sunday after a worker was injured in an explosion, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion at North Andover Middle School at 2:15 p.m. found an Atlas Pyrovision worker had been injured by a shell explosion while setting up a fireworks display for the town, officials said. The worker was medflighted to a Boston hospital.

In a statement Atlas Pyrovision said the explosion is believed to be accidental. Officials said the fireworks display was set to go on as scheduled.

The exposion is under investigation.

