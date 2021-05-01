Workers rally for union rights in Chelsea on May Day

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Labor activists rallied in Chelsea on International Workers’ Day Saturday to call for stronger union rights.

Participants demonstrated in support of basic workplace rights, fair wages and rights for gig workers, calling on Congress to pass the PRO Act to support union organization.

“We want to send a message that all workers are joining together,” said Darlene Lombos of the Greater Boston Labor Council, which organized the rally.

