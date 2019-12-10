Workplace accident in Wakefield prompts large emergency response

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Wakefield following a workplace accident on Tuesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews are responding to an incident at a home in the area of Greenwood Street, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a massive toppled tree in the yard of a home that appeared to be under construction. The scene has been roped off with yellow tape.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

