DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - DERRY, N.H. (AP) — An Army intelligence officer from New Hampshire who served behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany during World War II is being presented with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Capt. Martin Gelb of Derry was part of the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency. He served in England, France and Germany on missions that included supporting U.S. and British operations during the D-Day invasion and assisting with the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp.

Because OSS records were not declassified until 2008, he was only recently able to share details with his family.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will present him with a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal on Monday in Derry.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)