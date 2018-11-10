World War II veteran to help open new learning center

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — A World War II veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday at the grand opening of an expanded learning center at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery.

Col. Arthur Bean will join members of the state’s Congressional delegation and other officials Sunday at the Veterans Day ceremony in Boscawen. Afterward, they will hold a ribbon cutting for the Heritage Learning Center, which is housed at the cemetery’s administration building and features interactive exhibits about New Hampshire military units and their participation in wars and campaigns throughout U.S. history.

More than 600 students visit the cemetery each year, and officials say the new learning center will connect the state’s history to the stories of the more than 10,700 veterans and family members who are buried on the grounds.

