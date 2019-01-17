World’s loneliest frog finds mate that could save species from extinction

(CNN) — The world’s loneliest frog has a big date lined up for Valentine’s Day.

Scientists have found a potential mate for, Romeo, a Sehuencas water frog who has been alone and single for the last 10 years.

Romeo is housed in a museum in Bolivia and is considered possibly the last living water frog of his kind.

He got worldwide attention in 2018 when conservationists created a Match.com dating profile for him.

A zoologist led a frog-finding expedition last month in Bolivia’s Cloud Forest and found two females and two males of Romeo’s species.

One of the females, aptly named Juliet, is the perfect age for reproduction.

The others are younger and not ready yet.

Scientists are setting up Romeo and Juliet on a blind date this Valentine’s Day with hopes they will hit it off and save their species from extinction.

The museum is counting on the newly found younger frogs as a backup should the Romeo-Juliet encounter not go as planned.

As another fallback, scientists also can try in vitro fertilization.

