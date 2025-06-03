WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Worcester got to see an explosive example of science in action Tuesday.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute is teaching graduate students how chemicals can mix with the air and ignite via its Explosion Protection Engineering program.

The program is the first of its kind in the country. It is designed to help students better understand and prevent explosions from chemical spills across a number of industries.

According to WPI, even a leaking container of paint thinner or some spilled gasoline can pose a serious danger.

Students say it’s an honor to be part of such a pioneering research team.

“It’s really humbling to have this responsibility to set a standard and produce good work and relevant work to the industry. So we’re just happy to have this opportunity to start something that hopefully will have a ripple effect,” said graduate student Hannah Murray.

The school says the program could lead to advancements in fields like electric vehicle batteries and energy storage facilities.

