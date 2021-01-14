Wrentham police searching for man who exposed himself as he drove past woman

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wrentham are investigating a report of a man who allegedly exposed himself as he drove past a woman in the town earlier this week.

A woman walking in the area of Spring and Summer streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday called police to report suspicious and lewd activity, according to the Wrentham Police Department.

The woman reportedly told police that a man in a gray compact vehicle with Massachusetts plates had driven by her three different times.

“On the third pass, the vehicle was moving very slowly…At which point she observed the driver with his T-shirt and flannel shirt up around his neck, and in the process of pulling his sweatpants up, which were down around his ankles,” police said in a news release.

The woman told investigators that the man was very overweight with black hair and a black bushy beard.

“The suspect was so overweight, so obese that it was shocking he could even fit into the compact vehicle,” the woman reportedly said. “The contrast was such that it was akin to the old circus clown car.”

The woman described the suspect’s vehicle as looking like it “had a lot of miles” but not damaged or necessarily older.

The suspect was last seen driving along Route 114 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wrentham police at 508-384-2121.

