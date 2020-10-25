Wrong-way driver arrested after attempting to flee police in NH

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police arrested a wrong-way driver who they say attempted to flee the scene after deflating his tires early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Hopkinton just after 12:30 a.m. found a car driving southbound in the northbound lanes near exit 5, state police said.

A rolling roadblock was set up to deter northbound traffic from the area and stop sticks were deployed to deflate the suspect’s tires, officials said.

Both tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle were deflated but the vehicle failed to stop and continued southbound, according to police.

Troopers converged quickly towards the vehicle and stopped the driver, Robert McCullen, 26, of Lebanon, NH, officials said.

McCullen is being charged with driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer and felony reckless conduct, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at a later date.

