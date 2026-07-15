LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s office released the findings of its investigation into the wrong-way crash in May that resulted in the deaths of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor and the wrong-way driver.

The 18-page report revealed that before the crash, the wrong-way driver, identified as Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslinsale, spent more than four hours at a restaurant-bar on Route 1 in Saugus where he consumed nine drinks. The report also said Marrero had another drink at a restaurant in Waltham earlier in the night.

Toxicological testing conducted after his death determined that Marrero’s blood alcohol content was 0.192 g/100mL, over twice the legal limit. Those results also showed he had antidepressant medication in his system, according to the report.

“Kevin’s death was the result of poor decision making, multiple poor decisions made that night, which led to this very tragic incident,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on May 6, 2026, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Marrero was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Route 1 in Lynnfield when his vehicle collided head-on with a state police cruiser being driven by Trainor.

Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene. Trainor was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“It’s absolutely outrageous that we should lose the life of a courageous Massachusetts State Trooper because someone made bad decisions. Bad decisions to serve alcohol in excess, bad decisions to consume alcohol in excess, bad decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, bad decision not to pay attention to what was happening on the roadway. All of those are unacceptable,” said Massachusetts State Senator Bruce Tarr.

“The available evidence is consistent with early reports that in responding to this highly dangerous situation, [Trainor] demonstrated exemplary courage and self-sacrifice,” the report said. “His willingness to put his own life at risk to serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth likely prevented an even greater tragedy.”

“Trooper Trainor’s ultimate sacrifice will continue to be felt deeply by the community and those he served with, including prosecutors and staff from my office,” Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. “This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the profound risks our first responders face every day in order to preserve peace and maintain public safety.”

Noble said law enforcement is doing everything possible to stop wrong-way driving in the state, reminding everyone that Trainor’s death was completely unavoidable.

“This is a community issue for all of us, our local partners, our community partners, to stand up and say enough is enough,” Noble said. “It drives home what I already knew, and what we knew, which was Kevin died a hero that night and undoubtedly saved lives.”

— Read Report Summary —

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