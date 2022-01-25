BOSTON (WHDH) - Some restaurants are pushing back on Boston’s requirement that customers show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s keeping the mandate for now.

The requirement, which went into effect earlier in January, says restaurants and bars must get proof of COVID-19 vaccination before serving customers. Anthony Caturo, owner of Prezza in the North End, said he’s seen business fall off since the mandate went into effect.

“When you look at the customer count and people coming around the neighborhood and all, it definitely seems like it’s dropped off quite a bit,” Caturo said, adding he was worried that the city would lose conventions because of the mandate. “Those conventions this time of year, that’s what helps get us through to the tourist season, so that’s another huge concern.”

Massachusetts Restaurant Association President and CEO Bob Luz said positivity rates are dropping and called on Wu to lift the mandate. But while Wu said she will watch the data and make adjustments, the city still has a positivity rate of more than 20 percent and that the mandate would stay in place.

“For some restaurants, especially those who had already been implementing proof of vaccination to protect their workers and customers, this is a relief because there is a clear, consistent set of guidelines citywide,” Wu said.

