Wynn Boston considering changing name of resort casino in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH): The president of Wynn Boston has told 7News that the company is considering dropping former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Steve Wynn’s name from a massive casino project that is well underway in Everett.

“We are absolutely considering a rebranding of the project and we will have an announcement of that at a later date,” president Robert DeSalvio told Sharman Sacchetti on Thursday when asked if the company has considered rebranding.

In February, Wynn, 71, resigned from the company bearing his name amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

The company is building a $2.4 billion casino called Wynn Boston Harbor, which is located on the Boston/Everett line.

DeSalvio didn’t say when a possible name change could happen.

“I will tell you it’s under active consideration right now,” DeSalvio said.

Also on Thursday, officials from Wynn Resorts told Massachusetts gaming commissioners that the project is on track.

The environmental cleanup around the casino site is nearly complete, officials said. The casino is expected to bring 4,500 jobs and is set to open in June 2019.

Wynn’s suitability, for now, is it stands. They were found suitable up until now and we will see whether or not that remains after we get the results of the investigation,” said Steve Crosby, chair of the Mass. Gaming Commission.

State gambling regulators are investigating why they were never told about a multi-million dollar sexual harassment settlement against Wynn.

Regulators say they still want to know who knew what about the sexual misconduct allegations, and what was done about it.

“They are proceeding at risk to the outcome of these investigations. That’s a decision they’ve made and that’s fine with us,” Crosby said.

The gaming commission says it expects to have the results of the investigation by the summer.

