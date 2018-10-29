BOSTON (WHDH) - A New York Yankees outfielder put aside the team’s rivalry with the Red Sox to congratulate Boston first baseman Steve Pearce on his World Series MVP.

Pearce was named MVP after hitting two home runs which helped send Boston over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night.

Shortly after the game, Yankees’ player Andrew McCutchen took to Twitter and wrote: “Peearce!!!! MVP.”

The tweet received backlash from many New York fans who turned salty after reading McCutchen’s support for Pearce.

Thirty minutes after his initial post, McCutchen tweeted out a picture of him and Pearce with the caption: “For yall crowding my comments. Guess I cant be happy for my friend. I mean not like he was in my wedding or anything. Smh”

McCutchen and Pearce grew up in the same area of Florida and both played for the Pittsburgh Pirates at one point in their careers.

Over the years, the two have built a close bond with Pearce even acting as a groomsman in McCutchen’s wedding.

