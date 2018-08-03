YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chatham driver with 290 criminal convictions and his passenger were arrested in Yarmouth following a motor vehicle stop early Friday morning.

A Yarmouth patrol officer stopped a car on Willow Street around 1 a.m.

The officer arrested the driver, 55-year-old Kenneth Nickerson, after learning he was driving with a suspended license, police said.

The passenger, 31-year-old Andrew Ludwig of Hyannis, was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant for felony larceny over $1,200. He has 22 prior criminal charges, according to police.

Nickerson and Ludwig are scheduled for arraignment in Barnstable District Court Friday.

