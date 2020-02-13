‘You didn’t pull me over, I pulled you over’: Drunken man busted after stopping officer, asking for directions

(WHDH) — A 63-year-old man was reportedly busted for drunken driving with a 15-year-old child in his car after he refused a breath test and told an officer, “You didn’t pull me over, I pulled you over.”

Juan Zamora, of Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested Saturday on charges including driving under the influence and cocaine possession, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Zamora was driving on U.S. 441 around 8 p.m. when he flashed his headlights at sheriff’s cruiser, the Ocala Star-Banner reported. He then asked the deputy for directions to an auto parts store.

In an arrest report obtained by the news outlet, a deputy stated that Zamora stunk of alcohol. Zamora reportedly admitted to having “two shots of bourbon” and stated that he was “legally disabled” after struggling to complete field sobriety tests.

Zamora then allegedly refused a breath test, telling the deputy, “You didn’t pull me over, I pulled you over.”

A breath test taken at a later time is said to have registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.137. Zamora was also said to be in possession of a “small dime bag” of cocaine.

The deputy reportedly found a one-third empty bottle of Canadian whiskey in Zamora’s car, along with the 15-year-old child.

