Young black bear spotted in Newton taken to wildlife clinic

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers have successfully relocated a black bear that was spotted in Newton Wednesday.
With the assistance of Newton police, environmental police officers specially trained in the chemical immobilization of animals successfully immobilized the bear.
Because of its young age, the bear was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic to be evaluated.
